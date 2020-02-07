Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.35, 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

