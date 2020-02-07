Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives $41.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 433.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 622.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 101.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

