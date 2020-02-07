Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.08.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

Heroux Devtek stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,103. The company has a market cap of $741.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.30. Heroux Devtek has a 52 week low of C$13.70 and a 52 week high of C$21.64.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$145.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.