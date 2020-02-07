Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 952,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,469. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

