Highwoods Properties Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

