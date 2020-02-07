Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $238.17. 176,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,023. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

