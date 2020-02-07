Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.18.
Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 1,371,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.
About Hilton Hotels
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.