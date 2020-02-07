Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 1,371,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.