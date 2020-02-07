Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,425.54 ($18.75).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,344 ($17.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,374.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,486.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.