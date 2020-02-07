Homeserve (LON:HSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Homeserve to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

LON:HSV traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,325 ($17.43). The company had a trading volume of 107,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.93. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,717 shares of company stock worth $7,436,746.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

