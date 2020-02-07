Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of JPY 339.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $348.01. The company issued revenue guidance of JPY 15.1 trillion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15155.79 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.14 EPS.
HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
HMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 16,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,303. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.