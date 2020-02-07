Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of JPY 339.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $348.01. The company issued revenue guidance of JPY 15.1 trillion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15155.79 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.14 EPS.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

HMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 16,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,303. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

