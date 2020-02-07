Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.43. 1,685,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,953. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.19 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

