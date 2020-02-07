Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 472,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,292. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

