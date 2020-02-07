Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of HMN stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,819. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $786,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

