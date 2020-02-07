Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.61

Shares of Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.61 and traded as high as $39.90. Hornby shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 10,130 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

