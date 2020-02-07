Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.47 ($2.46) and last traded at A$3.45 ($2.45), approximately 269,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 150,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.39 ($2.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.26 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.