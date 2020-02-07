Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Up 7.8% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $59.69, 709,032 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 232,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.