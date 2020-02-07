Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.57. Hubbell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-8.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.83.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 318,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

