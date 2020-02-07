Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

