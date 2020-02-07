Hydro (HYDRO) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Mercatox and DEx.top. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, DEx.top, Bittrex, CoinEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

