Hyman Charles D Acquires 411 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.72.

UPS stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,883. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

