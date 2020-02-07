Hyman Charles D Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.59. 16,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

