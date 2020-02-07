Hyman Charles D Buys New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,623. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

