Hyman Charles D Purchases Shares of 2,044 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,526,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,934. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $164.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

