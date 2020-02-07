Hyman Charles D Takes $269,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,713,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

