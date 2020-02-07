I3 Energy (LON:I3E) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.80

I3 Energy PLC (LON:I3E) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 1850295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of I3 Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.94, a quick ratio of 25.70 and a current ratio of 25.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns a 100% interest in the License P.1987, Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c of Liberator oil field located in the North Sea. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

