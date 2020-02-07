IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,005. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.94 and a 200 day moving average of $238.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.