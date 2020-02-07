iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 51,675 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

