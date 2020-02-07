ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $96.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.