Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.14% of Ichor worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.84 million, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

