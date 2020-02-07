IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get IES alerts:

IES stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. IES has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $520.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.60.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IES by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IES by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.