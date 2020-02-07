IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Raised to at Stifel Nicolaus

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

