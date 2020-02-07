IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83, 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.