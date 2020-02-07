IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153.75 ($15.18).

IMI has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on IMI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,148.50 ($15.11). The stock had a trading volume of 463,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,165.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,061.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.