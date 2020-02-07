Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,484 ($32.68).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,865.85 ($24.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,928.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,925.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 2,200 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

