Imperial Capital Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $8.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target decreased by Imperial Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,099. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $83.79 million, a P/E ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 178,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

