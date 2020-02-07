Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $822.64

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $822.64 and traded as high as $826.60. Informa shares last traded at $818.00, with a volume of 1,707,535 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INF. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 908 ($11.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 836.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 822.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

