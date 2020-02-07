Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 857,285 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the period.

Shares of BOCT opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

