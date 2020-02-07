Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,598,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,279,599 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,016 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

