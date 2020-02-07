Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,360.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 261,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 174,031 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,493. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.50, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

