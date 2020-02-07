Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 1,274 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ACN traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.92. 322,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

