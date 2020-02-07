Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 1,274 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ACN traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.92. 322,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.42.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
