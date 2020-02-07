Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oene Mark Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75.

Shares of ILMN opened at $301.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

