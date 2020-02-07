Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) COO Sells 127 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NVR stock traded up $44.05 on Friday, hitting $3,935.30. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,513.82 and a one year high of $4,058.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,843.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,676.90.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.