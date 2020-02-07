Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) COO Sells 127 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $44.05 on Friday, hitting $3,935.30. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,513.82 and a one year high of $4,058.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,843.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,676.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

