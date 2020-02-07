Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $19,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,556.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $33,414.92.

TCDA stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.83. Tricida Inc has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

