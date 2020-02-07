Insolar Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $1.76 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges including OKex, Liqui, Bithumb and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03022706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00225652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00130874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Liqui, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, OKex, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

