Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 169,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 26.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $3,681,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

