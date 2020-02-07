Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Shares Down 8.8%

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, 62,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 43,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

