Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,954,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

