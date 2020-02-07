Intelsat (NYSE:I) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on I. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE I traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 381,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,971,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $513.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 162,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

