Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $133.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

1/2/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

12/18/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.17. 284,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,460. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,880 shares of company stock worth $5,721,929. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

