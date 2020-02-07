Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

